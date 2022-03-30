Out of the Blue | Tayler Bonecutter | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Tayler Bonecutter | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Tayler Bonecutter

Date of Birth: September 4, 1995

Hometown: California, Missouri

Occupation: Parts Manager at Bonecutter Off Road

Race Number: 721

Bike: Beta 250 Race Edition

Race Club: GNCC, MORE, NEPG

Classes: Open women, Ladies A, Open A, Women’s Elite

This week, we feature Tayler Bonecutter from California, Missouri. | Stacy Mundy Photography

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I have always been active in school sports and my parents and brother had been racing so I finally gave in to temptation and gave it a try. Prior to, I had only ridden in the yard not on any kind of trails. A key part that hooked me was the race family atmosphere. The Leivan family puts on the MORE series and it hooked my family with riding/racing dirt bikes and influenced why we have the dealership. Riding dirt bikes did not come easy for me so the fact that it was so hard drives me to want to be better. This year is my 10th year.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I work full time for my parents at our dealership selling parts and bikes. I also coach some individuals with their off-the-bike training. I enjoy being active in any kind of way, whether it’s lifting weights, cycling, running, kayaking, or like I said anything active or outside!

Injuries slowed Tayler the past couple years, but she’s back at full strength for the 2022 season. | Wiskee Throttle Photography photo

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I feel like being smaller and not as strong is an obstacle but it’s one that can be worked on. Strength training is HUGE. We also get thrown a lot of grief from men who don’t like being beat by a girl.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I used to require a lot of help to ride around a trail, like a designated sweeper just for me. Now, I can get myself out of most situations without any extra help.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Andy Frisella (CEO of 1st Phorm) – he’s taught me a lot on mental game and how important it is in day-to-day life or racing dirt bikes.

Tayler works at the family’s dealership called Bonecutter Off Road in California, Missouri. | Motovated Media photo

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

In 2021, I hurt my shoulder in January leaving me off the bike for a while. I finally got surgery on it in May and worked really hard to get back on the bike mid-August.. That was 8 months with no riding. When I finally got back to riding, it was magical. I hit a few races at the end of the year.

For 2022, I wanted to change it up from what I’ve done in years past. This year, I am putting full focus on racing GNCC’s. I also plan to race a local Missouri series called MORE. It’s a 2-day race event and I am going to race 4 times in the weekend, Sportsman Expert, Ladies A, Ladies Short, and A! Should be over 5 hours of racing in one weekend.

The third series that I am chasing is NEPG in Women’s Elite, and then some one-off races along the way. I’ve missed a lot of weekends racing over the last few years from injuries and I am stoked to dive in deep this year!

2022 is dedicated to Frank Leivan, who passed away in December. He’s been a key person in my racing since day 1, so this year we are doing things Leivan style.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Work ethic. A goal is just a wish if you’re not doing the work required to attain it.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Tayla Jones – when she came over to the USA she set a new bar for the women’s pro and since then the women have been gaining more respect.

Jordan Jarvis – racing pro motocross with the men is also setting a new level for female motocross racers.

The GNCC, MORE, and NEPG series are all targets for 2022. | Motovated Media photo

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Being from Missouri, majority of all we have is rocks. I’m not a huge fan of them but can ride them well. I’ve taken the time to ride in sand for months at a time for the last 4 years. I excel in sand the most. I used to hate sand but I turned it into something I thoroughly enjoy.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

You can do anything, if you work for it!

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

If I ever get the opportunity to go to Canada, I would give it a go!

Watch for Tayler ripping through the woods in 2022. | GNCC Photos photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I ride and train. It’s a lot of fun for me because I can fully focus on getting stronger and my weaknesses.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents for bringing racing into my life, supporting me with it, and helping me make sure my bikes are always ready to go. I would also like to thank Bonecutter Off Road, always ensuring my parts are on hand along with Fasst Company, Fly Racing, Bike Graphix, Eline Accessories, Dunlop Tires, 1st Phorm, V3 Off Road. Matteson Racing Films for helping me get to races and providing solid advice. Leivan/Pratt Family & the entire MORE crew for starting the addiction and getting me to RAD events!