PODCAST | Keylan Meston Talks about the 2022 AMA National at Fox Raceway | Husqvarna Canada

By Billy Rainford

Keylan Meston from Calgary, Alberta, raced Round 1 of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. He finished 31-26 for 28th overall in the very competitive 450 class. He’ll stay south to race at Hangtown this weekend before heading north to race Round 2 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series in Drumheller, Alberta.

We caught up with him the following day to talk about how the races went.

