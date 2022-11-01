PODCAST | Mitchell Harrison Talks about Winning the 2022 Canadian AX Title and the 250 Triple Crown

PODCAST | Mitchell Harrison Talks about Winning the 2022 Canadian AX Title and the 250 Triple Crown

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Leatt

We talk with GasGas Cobequid Callus rider #29 Mitchell Harrison after winning the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Arenacross Championship as well as the 2022 250 Triple Crown title.

Mitchell will now turn his attention to racing the 2023 250 West class in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series set to start in Anaheim, California, in January.

Spotify:

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.