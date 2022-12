Podcast | Parker Eales Talks about Winning the 2022 FWM Canadian AX Championship

By Billy Rainford

Lead Photo by Kyle Springman

We speak with #18 Parker Eales after winning the 2022 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championship in Chilliwack, BC.

He also plans to race the first 4 round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 West Series.

