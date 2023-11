Podcast | Quinn Amyotte Wins Rounds 1 and 2 of 2023 AMO Arenacross

By Billy Rainford

We talk with #14 Quinn Amyotte from Blackstock, Ontario, after winning the first 2 rounds of the 2023 AMO Arenacross Championship at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

