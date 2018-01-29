Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning from a little town on I-15 called Beaver, Utah. I’ve spent the morning looking for wifi that will allow me to actually access this WordPress site’s back end. McDonald’s internet won’t cut the mustard when it comes to posting things to the site. I’m not sure if it’s a security thing at our end or a way to limit use at theirs. Either way, the wild goose chase took me through the western-most part of Colorado on I-70 and into Utah.

The Starbuck’s app led me to a store that was inside a supermarket. It didn’t have any seats or internet. That didn’t work. So, now I find myself sitting in a pretty nice are of Utah at a Denny’s wasting their time bringing me cup after cup of what seems to be pretty potent coffee! She said she was fine with it, so I am too.

From here, I’ll leave the comfort of the Interstate System and turn right and into the unknown. Highway 21 will eventually turn into Highway 50 and from there I’ll make my way to Reno, Nevada. Reno is actually one of the few famous cities in the USA that I haven’t been. I’m not a gambler, so I’ll just lurk and people watch.

Anyway, now that you know something you weren’t even wondering about, let’s get to some motocross and snow bike action.

This entire road trip was based on getting to Aspen, Colorado, for the Winter X Games and the 2nd Snow BikeCross event. We had 2 Canadians in the top 3 last year – Brock Hoyer, Gold, Cody Matechuk, Silver – and we were hoping to do the same again this time.

As I’m sure you all already are aware, we did it again…only better! Cody Matechuk took the win, wire-to-wire, and Brock took 2nd. It was a pretty proud Canadian moment, for sure.

I’ll post a photo report from somewhere farther along the road, so I won’t go into too much detail here.

Cody grabbed the holeshot and took off. He established a lead, but kept things at least a little interesting by tipping over once. Brock had to make some passes to get himself up into 2nd.

You could see Cody looking across a section to keep tabs on where Brock was, throughout the final. Brock actually got stuck behind #68 Dean Hunt for what seemed like an eternity! Brock was revving his bike and was forced to try some risky lines to get around him. Allison Kennedy Davies was standing beside me and I’m pretty sure Dean eventually moved over for fear of what Allison may have done – she was losing her mind!

Brock eventually got past him and took a solid 2nd place. He’s ‘sick as a dog’ so it couldn’t have been easy out there at that altitude.

3rd place went to Snowcross racer, Kody Kamm, who looked solid all weekend. Kody rode well for his bronze and was close enough to capitalize if either of the Canadians made a serious mistake.

There was an issue around the legality of jumping on a yellow flag and a protest was lodged because of it. Immediately following the final checkered flag, we all made our way to the stage for the medal presentation, but there was a problem. We had to wait until they figured out what to do about the situation.

In the end, because there are different rules in different racing and because the issue wasn’t addressed at the riders’ meeting that morning, the results stood.

What was crazy is that Ryan Villopoto didn’t make the final. Ryan was a late entry to the event and definitely added some attention to the already popular event.

He didn’t look comfortable out there in Friday’s practice and apparently asked his team how he looked out there. Not great. But you just got the feeling it wouldn’t be long before he was up to speed and probably winning the damn thing!

He definitely started to get the hang of it and qualified 4th fastest. He was in a transfer position in his heat (there were 2 with the top 6 moving to the final) but crashed in the left sweeper near the mechanics’ area and that was it for him. Truthfully, if he’d jumped up and got grinding, I bet he could have made it in, but he didn’t, and that was it for the RV2 Experiment…this year.

If he enjoyed himself enough to be back next year, I’ll bet you right now he ends up on the podium. Two Canadians and Villopoto would be pretty good for the sport, if you ask me!

Anyway, like I said, we’ll have a photo report up as soon as I put in a few more miles and then find the next wifi portal.

X Games Aspen 2018 – Snow BikeCross

Glendale Supercross Results

Glendale Amateur Supercross

They held the 2nd Amateur Supercross in Glendale, Arizona, yesterday. We had a couple Canadians racing in #43 Noah Viney and #53 Bjorn Viney. They call Morgan Hill, California, home now, but they are Canadian through and through!

Here’s a look at their results:

Open B Class – Overall Finish Positions Overall Heat

Finish Main

Finish 1st – CARSON MUMFORD

SIMI VALLEY, CA

#122 3rd

Heat 1 1st

2nd – BJORN VINEY

MORGAN HILL, CA

#53 4th

Heat 1 2nd

3rd – TRE FIERRO

EL PASO, TX

#18 1st

Heat 1 3rd

4th – RHET JONES

MESA, AZ

#19 14th

Heat 1 4th

5th – RYUSEI OTSUKA

CHATSWORTH, CA

#713 13th

Heat 1 5th

6th – ALESSIO SASSO

POWAY, CA

#256 5th

Heat 1 6th

7th – COLBY RICE

CHARLESTON, AR

#191 6th

Heat 1 7th

8th – RYAN WASHBURN

MURRIETA, CA

#21 7th

Heat 1 8th

Amsoil Arenacross | Greensboro Results

We had a couple Canadians competing in the top classes of Amsoil Arenacross in North Carolina over the weekend. Both Tanner Ward and Westen Wrozyna lined up.

Here’s a look at the results:

OK, it’s time to post Jeff’s ‘McThoughts‘ from Glendale and then hit the back roads across Utah and into Reno. I’m making my way across the continent to be at the Oakland Supercross this weekend where we’ll have 2 Canadians to root for – Brock Leitner will be back in action and Jess Pettis will be making his debut. It’s gonna be good!

Have a great week.