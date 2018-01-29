Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday  Morning from a little town on I-15 called Beaver, Utah. I’ve spent the morning looking for wifi that will allow me to actually access this WordPress site’s back end. McDonald’s internet won’t cut the mustard when it comes to posting things to the site. I’m not sure if it’s a security thing at our end or a way to limit use at theirs. Either way, the wild goose chase took me through the western-most part of Colorado on I-70 and into Utah.

The Starbuck’s app led me to a store that was inside a supermarket. It didn’t have any seats or internet. That didn’t work. So, now I find myself sitting in a pretty nice are of Utah at a Denny’s wasting their time bringing me cup after cup of what seems to be pretty potent coffee! She said she was fine with it, so I am too.

From here, I’ll leave the comfort of the Interstate System and turn right and into the unknown. Highway 21 will eventually turn into Highway 50 and from there I’ll make my way to Reno, Nevada. Reno is actually one of the few famous cities in the USA that I haven’t been. I’m not a gambler, so I’ll just lurk and people watch.

Anyway, now that you know something you weren’t even wondering about, let’s get to some motocross and snow bike action.

This entire road trip was based on getting to Aspen, Colorado, for the Winter X Games and the 2nd Snow BikeCross event. We had 2 Canadians in the top 3 last year – Brock Hoyer, Gold, Cody Matechuk, Silver – and we were hoping to do the same again this time.

Snow BikeCross podium: Cody Matechuk, Brock Hoyer, Kody Kamm. | Bigwave photo

As I’m sure you all already are aware, we did it again…only better! Cody Matechuk took the win, wire-to-wire, and Brock took 2nd. It was a pretty proud Canadian moment, for sure.

I’ll post a photo report from somewhere farther along the road, so I won’t go into too much detail here.

Cody grabbed the holeshot and took off. He established a lead, but kept things at least a little interesting by tipping over once. Brock had to make some passes to get himself up into 2nd.

You could see Cody looking across a section to keep tabs on where Brock was, throughout the final. Brock actually got stuck behind #68 Dean Hunt for what seemed like an eternity! Brock was revving his bike and was forced to try some risky lines to get around him. Allison Kennedy Davies was standing beside me and I’m pretty sure Dean eventually moved over for fear of what Allison may have done – she was losing her mind!

Brock was stuck behind lapper #68 Dean Hunt for what seemed like an eternity!

Brock eventually got past him and took a solid 2nd place. He’s ‘sick as a dog’ so it couldn’t have been easy out there at that altitude.

3rd place went to Snowcross racer, Kody Kamm, who looked solid all weekend. Kody rode well for his bronze and was close enough to capitalize if either of the Canadians made a serious mistake.

There was an issue around the legality of jumping on a yellow flag and a protest was lodged because of it. Immediately following the final checkered flag, we all made our way to the stage for the medal presentation, but there was a problem. We had to wait until they figured out what to do about the situation.

In the end, because there are different rules in different racing and because the issue wasn’t addressed at the riders’ meeting that morning, the results stood.

Ryan Villopoto crashed in his qualifier, and, with no LCQ, his day was done. | Bigwave photo

What was crazy is that Ryan Villopoto didn’t make the final. Ryan was a late entry to the event and definitely added some attention to the already popular event.

He didn’t look comfortable out there in Friday’s practice and apparently asked his team how he looked out there. Not great. But you just got the feeling it wouldn’t be long before he was up to speed and probably winning the damn thing!

He definitely started to get the hang of it and qualified 4th fastest. He was in a transfer position in his heat (there were 2 with the top 6 moving to the final) but crashed in the left sweeper near the mechanics’ area and that was it for him. Truthfully, if he’d jumped up and got grinding, I bet he could have made it in, but he didn’t, and that was it for the RV2 Experiment…this year.

If he enjoyed himself enough to be back next year, I’ll bet you right now he ends up on the podium. Two Canadians and Villopoto would be pretty good for the sport, if you ask me!

Anyway, like I said, we’ll have a photo report up as soon as I put in a few more miles and then find the next wifi portal.

That moment you realize all your hard work just paid off with an X Games Gold Medal. | Bigwave photo

X Games Aspen 2018 – Snow BikeCross

Final
Rank Name Time
1 Cody Matechuk 11:42.981
2 Brock Hoyer 11:51.419
3 Kody Kamm 12:05.696
4 Darrin Mees 12:08.954
5 Nolan Heppner 12:11.266
6 Josh Hill 12:16.891
7 Axell Hodges 12:21.926
8 Jake Scott 11:57.247
9 Yanick Boucher 11:59.356
10 Keaton Ward 12:03.798
11 Nathan Bles 11:48.657
12 Seth Fischer 16:39.999
Round One – Heat 2
Rank Name Time
1 Brock Hoyer 6:25.579
2 Darrin Mees 6:34.478
3 Nolan Heppner 6:37.279
4 Josh Hill 6:38.739
5 Axell Hodges 6:44.118
6 Nathan Bles 6:48.517
7 Austen Madison 7:09.083
8 Dean Hunt 6:52.290
9 Mark Wilson 6:28.314
10 Jimmy Jarrett 16:39.999
Round One – Heat 1
Rank Name Time
1 Cody Matechuk 6:04.473
2 Kody Kamm 6:14.559
3 Seth Fischer 6:20.535
4 Yanick Boucher 6:27.035
5 Keaton Ward 6:29.746
6 Jake Scott 6:32.715
7 Mick Olson 6:34.453
8 Mat Cox 6:26.504
9 William Van Hook 6:33.496
10 Ryan Villopoto 6:42.285
Seeding – Heat 5
Rank Name Time
1 Ryan Villopoto 0:36.429
2 Mark Wilson 0:37.769
3 Keaton Ward 0:38.113
4 William Van Hook 0:40.297
Seeding – Heat 4
Rank Name Time
1 Cody Matechuk 0:34.773
2 Mick Olson 0:36.610
3 Darrin Mees 0:38.031
4 Jake Scott 0:39.070
Seeding – Heat 3
Rank Name Time
1 Kody Kamm 0:36.520
2 Dean Hunt 0:38.953
3 Jimmy Jarrett 0:39.695
4 Austen Madison 0:40.168
Seeding – Heat 2
Rank Name Time
1 Axell Hodges 0:36.106
2 Josh Hill 0:36.129
3 Brock Hoyer 0:36.492
4 Nolan Heppner 0:36.578
Seeding – Heat 1
Rank Name Time
1 Nathan Bles 0:37.204
2 Seth Fischer 0:37.512
3 Yanick Boucher 0:37.789
4 Mat Cox 0:39.696

Glendale Supercross Results

Glendale Amateur Supercross

They held the 2nd Amateur Supercross in Glendale, Arizona, yesterday. We had a couple Canadians racing in #43 Noah Viney and #53 Bjorn Viney. They call Morgan Hill, California, home now, but they are Canadian through and through!

Here’s a look at their results:

Sunday Glendale Supercross Amateur Racing – 1/28/2018
University of Phoenix Stadium
85cc 9-12 Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Heat
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – RYDER DIFRANCESCO
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#199
 2nd
Heat 1		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – CHANCE HYMAS
POCATELLO, ID
#832
 1st
Heat 1		 2nd
 
KTM
3rd – PRESTON BOESPFLUG
BATTLE GROUND, WA
#28
 3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
TM Racing
4th – NOAH VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#43
 4th
Heat 1		 4th
 
KTM
5th – JEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#2
 7th
Heat 1		 5th
 
KTM
6th – KADEN LEWIS
KINGMAN, AZ
#177
 6th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Husqvarna
7th – ZACH SCHOWE
AURORA, CO
#30
 10th
Heat 1		 7th
 
KTM
8th – LANDIN PEPPERD
WASILLA, AK
#37
 11th
Heat 1		 8th
 
Yamaha
9th – TREYTON PADILLA
DENVER, CO
#6
 12th
Heat 1		 9th
 
KTM
10th – ALVIN HILLAN
VISALIA, CA
#10x
 9th
Heat 1		 10th
 

 

Mini Senior 12-15 Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Heat
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – RYDER DIFRANCESCO
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#199
 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – CHANCE HYMAS
POCATELLO, ID
#832
 2nd
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Suzuki
3rd – SLADE VAROLA
SIMI VALLEY, CA
#45
 5th
Heat 1		 3rd
 
KTM
4th – PRESTON BOESPFLUG
BATTLE GROUND, WA
#28
 3rd
Heat 1		 4th
 
KTM
5th – CARSON HAMBLIN
WASHINGTON, UT
#84
 8th
Heat 1		 5th
 
KTM
6th – KADEN LEWIS
KINGMAN, AZ
#177
 11th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Kawasaki
7th – JUSTIN ARAGAKI
MORGAN HILL, CA
#44
 6th
Heat 1		 7th
 
Husqvarna
8th – COEN EIKLENBORG
TUCSON, AZ
#111
 12th
Heat 1		 8th
 
KTM
9th – NICHOLAS LONG
CAVE CREEK, AZ
#131
 10th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Husqvarna
10th – ZACH SCHOWE
AURORA, CO
#30
 14th
Heat 1		 10th
 
Husqvarna
11th – RYDER COLVIN
LAS VEGAS, NV
#220
 13th
Heat 1		 11th
 
KTM
12th – JOSHUA CORRELL
EL CAJON, CA
#42
 7th
Heat 1		 12th
 
Husqvarna
13th – JEFF GIFFEN
PHOENIX, AZ
#329
 16th
Heat 1		 13th
 
Husqvarna
14th – RIDER FISHER
GALES CREEK, OR
#20
 15th
Heat 1		 14th
 
KTM
15th – RAYMOND GUTIERREZ
MESILLA PARK, NM
#5
 17th
Heat 1		 15th
 
Yamaha
16th – PAYSON JOHNSON
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#351
 9th
Heat 1		 16th
 
TM Racing
17th – NOAH VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#43
 4th
Heat 1		 17th
 
250 B Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Heat
Finish		 Main
Finish
Honda
1st – CARSON MUMFORD
SIMI VALLEY, CA
#122
 3rd
Heat 1		 1st
 
Honda
2nd – JO SHIMODA
MENIFEE, CA
#47
 1st
Heat 1		 2nd
 
KTM
3rd – KYLE GREESON
OAKLEY, CA
#200
 9th
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Yamaha
4th – RYUSEI OTSUKA
CHATSWORTH, CA
#713
 6th
Heat 1		 4th
 
Yamaha
5th – PRESTON YOST
GILBERT, AZ
#988
 17th
Heat 1		 5th
 
Yamaha
6th – AUSTIN HESS
CORNELL, CA
#221
 15th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Kawasaki
7th – ALESSIO SASSO
POWAY, CA
#256
 10th
Heat 1		 7th
 
KTM
8th – DEVYN SELLERS
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
#30
 8th
Heat 1		 8th
 
Honda
9th – YUKI KONDO
CHATSWORTH, CA
#3
 13th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Suzuki
10th – RHET JONES
MESA, AZ
#19
 16th
Heat 1		 10th
 
Yamaha
11th – JOHNNY CALISE
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
#109
 11th
Heat 1		 11th
 
KTM
12th – TRE FIERRO
EL PASO, TX
#18
 4th
Heat 1		 12th
 
Kawasaki
13th – BJORN VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#53
 2nd
Heat 1		 13th
 
Open B Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Heat
Finish		 Main
Finish
Honda
1st – CARSON MUMFORD
SIMI VALLEY, CA
#122
 3rd
Heat 1		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – BJORN VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#53
 4th
Heat 1		 2nd
 
KTM
3rd – TRE FIERRO
EL PASO, TX
#18
 1st
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Suzuki
4th – RHET JONES
MESA, AZ
#19
 14th
Heat 1		 4th
 
Yamaha
5th – RYUSEI OTSUKA
CHATSWORTH, CA
#713
 13th
Heat 1		 5th
 
Kawasaki
6th – ALESSIO SASSO
POWAY, CA
#256
 5th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Kawasaki
7th – COLBY RICE
CHARLESTON, AR
#191
 6th
Heat 1		 7th
 
KTM
8th – RYAN WASHBURN
MURRIETA, CA
#21
 7th
Heat 1		 8th
Schoolboy 2 14-16 Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Heat
Finish		 Main
Finish
Honda
1st – JO SHIMODA
MENIFEE, CA
#47
 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 
Honda
2nd – CARSON MUMFORD
SIMI VALLEY, CA
#122
 2nd
Heat 1		 2nd
 
KTM
3rd – KYLE GREESON
OAKLEY, CA
#200
 3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – BJORN VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#53
 9th
Heat 1		 4th
 
KTM
5th – KAEDEN KNIFFING
ESCONDIDO, CA
#85
 4th
Heat 1		 5th
 
Yamaha
6th – ETHON REYES
PERRIS, CA
#951
 6th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Yamaha
7th – DEGAN PALMER
ST GEORGE, UT
#427
 5th
Heat 1		 7th
 
Yamaha
8th – PRESTON YOST
GILBERT, AZ
#988
 8th
Heat 1		 8th
 
Suzuki
9th – ZACHARY TAYLOR
WOODLAND HILLS, CA
#34
 7th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Yamaha
10th – TRISTAN EDMONDS
HUNTINGTN BCH, CA
#206
 11th
Heat 1		 10th
 

Full results here:

Amsoil Arenacross | Greensboro Results

We had a couple Canadians competing in the top classes of Amsoil Arenacross in North Carolina over the weekend. Both Tanner Ward and Westen Wrozyna lined up.

Here’s a look at the results:

AX Lites East Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Honda
1st – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#14
 7th
00:22.296		 1st
Heat 1		   1st
 
 
Yamaha
2nd – CARTER HALPAIN
LUBBOCK, TX
#117
 1st
00:21.702		 1st
Heat 2		   2nd
 
 
Yamaha
3rd – TANNER STACK
SHAWNEE, KS
#382
 17th
00:22.670		 3rd
Heat 2		   3rd
 
 
KTM
4th – TJ ALBRIGHT
MOUNT MARION, NY
#422
 27th
00:22.934		 3rd
Heat 1		   4th
 
 
Husqvarna
5th – HUNTER HILTON
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
#305
 6th
00:22.225		 5th
Heat 1		   5th
 
 
Kawasaki
6th – ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
#21
 3rd
00:22.126		 2nd
Heat 1		   6th
 
 
Kawasaki
7th – JAKE MCKINNEY
HAMERSVILLE, OH
#131
 14th
00:22.625		 7th
Heat 1		   7th
 
 
KTM
8th – TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON
#184
 8th
00:22.398		 4th
Heat 2		   8th
 
 
Kawasaki
9th – MASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA
#597
 29th
00:22.955		 6th
Heat 2		   9th
 
 
Yamaha
10th – JYIRE MITCHELL
DEVONSHIRE,
#196
 23rd
00:22.872		 4th
Heat 1		   10th
 
 
Kawasaki
11th – RICHARD JACKSON
HOLDENVILLE, OK
#23
 2nd
00:22.025		 10th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		   11th
 
 
KTM
12th – CARTER GORDON
MATTOON, IL
#151
 16th
00:22.657		 7th
Heat 2		   12th
 
 
KTM
13th – DEVIN HARRIMAN
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
#216
 26th
00:22.901		 6th
Heat 1		   13th
 
 
KTM
14th – CARSON TICKLE
CARY, NC
#596
 13th
00:22.483		 5th
Heat 2		   14th
 
 
Husqvarna
15th – SCOTT MESHEY
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
#141
 25th
00:22.889		 9th
Heat 2		 2nd
LCQ 1		   15th
 
 
Yamaha
16th – WILSON FLEMING
CAIRO, GA
#747
 5th
00:22.183		 2nd
Heat 2		   16th
 
 
Yamaha
  – JAMES WEEKS
FORT PIERCE, FL
#700
 18th
00:22.704		 DNS
Heat 1		  
 
 
Kawasaki
  – LANE STALEY
CHILLICOTHE, OH
#740
 22nd
00:22.839		 DNS
Heat 1		  
 
 
Honda
  – BROCK PAPI
GROVELAND, FL
#144
 4th
00:22.157		 DNS
Heat 2		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – DILLON CLOYED
PAPILLION, NE
#197
 28th
00:22.941		 10th
Heat 2		 3rd
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – LUKE NEESE
JAMESTOWN, NC
#125
 10th
00:22.446		 13th
Heat 1		 4th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – ADDISON EMORY IV
OWASSO, OK
#89
 33rd
00:23.145		 8th
Heat 1		 5th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Kawasaki
  – WESTEN WROZYNA
NEWTONVILLE, ON
#179
 15th
00:22.645		 12th
Heat 1		 6th
LCQ 1		  
250AX Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main 1
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – GAVIN FAITH
DUNCOMBE, IA
#1
 1st
00:20.577		 1st
Heat 2		 1st
 		 1st
 		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
2nd – JACOB HAYES
GREENSBORO, NC
#90
 2nd
00:20.653		 1st
Heat 1		   2nd
 		 1st
 
Honda
3rd – CHRIS BLOSE
PHOENIX, AZ
#2
 3rd
00:20.739		 2nd
Heat 1		   3rd
 		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – GARED STEINKE
WOODLAND, CA
#4
 4th
00:21.218		 2nd
Heat 2		   4th
 		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – SHANE SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#351
 7th
00:21.521		 3rd
Heat 1		   5th
 		 6th
 
Kawasaki
6th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
#373
 5th
00:21.230		 3rd
Heat 2		   7th
 		 5th
 
Honda
7th – KYLE BITTERMAN
WEST PELZER, SC
#581
 8th
00:21.837		 4th
Heat 2		   6th
 		 7th
 
Yamaha
8th – JUSTIN RODBELL
PRINCE FREDERIC, MD
#58
 24th
00:22.709		 7th
Heat 2		   10th
 		 8th
 
KTM
9th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
BETHESDA, OH
#9
 6th
00:21.434		 8th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		   9th
 		 9th
 
Yamaha
10th – WILSON FLEMING
CAIRO, GA
#747
 10th
00:22.102		 4th
Heat 1		   8th
 		 12th
 
Honda
11th – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#14
 12th
00:22.231		 5th
Heat 2		   12th
 		 11th
 
Kawasaki
12th – LANE STALEY
CHILLICOTHE, OH
#740
 11th
00:22.132		 5th
Heat 1		   15th
 		 10th
 
Husqvarna
13th – SCOTT MESHEY
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
#141
 31st
00:22.899		 6th
Heat 2		   13th
 		 13th
 
Yamaha
14th – TANNER STACK
SHAWNEE, KS
#382
 15th
00:22.282		 10th
Heat 1		 2nd
LCQ 1		   11th
 		 16th
 
KTM
15th – CARTER GORDON
MATTOON, IL
#151
 18th
00:22.467		 7th
Heat 1		   14th
 		 15th
 
Yamaha
16th – TANNER BASSO
ALPINE, CA
#727
 23rd
00:22.697		 6th
Heat 1		   16th
 		 14th
 
Kawasaki
  – TRAVIS SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#3
 13th
00:22.246		 DNS
Heat 2		  
 
 
KTM
  – TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON
#184
 25th
00:22.732		 9th
Heat 2		 3rd
LCQ 1		  
 
 
KTM
  – TJ ALBRIGHT
MOUNT MARION, NY
#422
 16th
00:22.334		 15th
Heat 2		 4th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – LUKE NEESE
JAMESTOWN, NC
#125
 19th
00:22.469		 12th
Heat 1		 5th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Husqvarna
  – CURREN THURMAN
ALVIN, TX
#393
 21st
00:22.662		 11th
Heat 2		 6th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
KTM
  – DYLAN ROUSE
FLORENCE, KY
#158
 27th
00:22.774		 13th
Heat 1		 7th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
KTM
  – CARSON TICKLE
CARY, NC
#596
 22nd
00:22.674		 9th
Heat 1		 8th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – JEREMY SMITH
MARMORA, NJ
#309
 28th
00:22.823		 10th
Heat 2		 9th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Husqvarna
  – AUSTIN ROOT
CHESTER, SC
#130
 26th
00:22.732		 15th
Heat 1		 10th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
KTM
  – CODY VAN BUSKIRK
HARVARD, IL
#7
 14th
00:22.254		 11th
Heat 1		 12th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Kawasaki
  – JAKE MCKINNEY
HAMERSVILLE, OH
#131
 29th
00:22.856		 12th
Heat 2		 13th
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Kawasaki
  – RICHARD JACKSON
HOLDENVILLE, OK
#23
 9th
00:21.891		 8th
Heat 2		 DNS
LCQ 1		  
 
 
KTM
  – SAM WISE
RAMSEY, MN
#278
 20th
00:22.488		 13th
Heat 2		 DNS
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Husqvarna
  – HUNTER HILTON
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
#305
 30th
00:22.871		 14th
Heat 1		 DNS
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Honda
  – BROCK PAPI
GROVELAND, FL
#144
 17th
00:22.457		 14th
Heat 2		 DNS
LCQ 1		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – DILLON CLOYED
PAPILLION, NE
#197
 32nd
00:22.949		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – JYIRE MITCHELL
DEVONSHIRE,
#196
 33rd
00:22.993		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – ADDISON EMORY IV
OWASSO, OK
#89
 34th
00:22.999		  
 
 
KTM
  – WYATT LYONSMITH
BOISE, ID
#85
 35th
00:23.016		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – TRAVIS DELNICKI
WOODSTOCK VALLE, CT
#248
 36th
00:23.049		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – SEAN SWETT
CONCORD, NC
#007
 37th
00:23.147		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – VINCENT LUHOVEY
GREENSBURG, PA
#437
 38th
00:23.159		  
 
 
KTM
  – HAYDEN HEFNER
TAYLORSVILLE, NC
#273
 39th
00:23.211		  
 
 
Yamaha
  – CARSON CARR
ESCONDIDO, CA
#153
 40th
00:23.232		  
 
 
Kawasaki
  – WESTEN WROZYNA
NEWTONVILLE, ON
#179
 41st
00:23.432		  
 

OK, it’s time to post Jeff’s ‘McThoughts‘ from Glendale and then hit the back roads across Utah and into Reno. I’m making my way across the continent to be at the Oakland Supercross this weekend where we’ll have 2 Canadians to root for – Brock Leitner will be back in action and Jess Pettis will be making his debut. It’s gonna be good!

Have a great week.

How could we not have Brock Hoyer and Cody Matechuk say it this week?! “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 