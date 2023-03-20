Podcast | Ryder McNabb on Racing in the USA this Winter

By Billy Rainford

2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series 250 MX National Champion #64 Ryder McNabb has been busy racing south of the border this winter. He changed teams and now rides for the Red Bull KTM Canada Fly Racing team and raced a money race at MX191, the James Stewart Spring Classic at Freestone MX, and the Spring A Ding Ding at Underground MX. We called him up to talk about it all for this podcast interview.

Lead photo by Jessica Ten Hagen

