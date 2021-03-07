Podcast | Shelby Turner Talks about GNCC Round 2 in Florida

By Billy Rainford

Canadian #50 Shelby Turner from Barons, Alberta, raced to a close 5th place finish at Round 2 of the 2021 GNCC Racing Series at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida – The Big Boar GNCC.

We caught up with her at the end of the day to talk about how the event went and find out what’s next.

https://soundcloud.com/user-149587800/shelby-turner-talks-about-the-2021-big-boar-gncc-in-palatka-florida

