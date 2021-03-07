Podcast | Shelby Turner Talks about GNCC Round 2 in Florida
By Billy Rainford
Canadian #50 Shelby Turner from Barons, Alberta, raced to a close 5th place finish at Round 2 of the 2021 GNCC Racing Series at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida – The Big Boar GNCC.
We caught up with her at the end of the day to talk about how the event went and find out what’s next.
This podcast, and many more, can be found on our channels: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and Spotify. SUBSCRIBE to your favourite.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.