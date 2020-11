Podcast | Shelby Turner Talks about Winning Her 4th Endurocross Title | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KTM Canada

Alberta rider Shelby Turner talks about winning her 4th Endurocross championship that took place at Glen Helen in California in 2020.

Jack Jaxson photo.

