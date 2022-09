Video | Racing the Sur-Ron Light B X at Gopher Dunes | GoPro POV with Voice-Over

Video | Racing the Sur-Ron Light B X at Gopher Dunes | GoPro POV with Voice-Over

By Billy Rainford

We got the chance to race the new Sur-Ron Light B X at Gopher Dunes on the Friday evening of the final AMO Motocross Provincial. 2 Media bikes were available, Direct Motocross grabbed one, and the rest were Sur-Ron owners. Here’s a GoPro POV with a voice-over.

Friday, September 16, 2022.