Podcast | Shelby Turner Wins 2021 Rev Limiter Extreme Enduro
By Billy Rainford
Canadian #50 Shelby Turner from Barons, Alberta, just won the 2021 Rev Limiter Extreme Enduro in Bridgeport, Texas. We grabbed her to talk about it as she was making her way back to Pennsylvania.
Presented by KTM Canada.
Photo Credit: mjsmotophoto
