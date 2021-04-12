Podcast | Shelby Turner Wins 2021 Rev Limiter Extreme Enduro

Podcast | Shelby Turner Wins 2021 Rev Limiter Extreme Enduro

By Billy Rainford

Canadian #50 Shelby Turner from Barons, Alberta, just won the 2021 Rev Limiter Extreme Enduro in Bridgeport, Texas. We grabbed her to talk about it as she was making her way back to Pennsylvania.

Presented by KTM Canada.

Photo Credit: mjsmotophoto

Get it wherever you get your podcasts, and don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross while you’re there.

SoundCloud:

Spotify: