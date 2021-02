Podcast | Tallon Unger Talks about Winning People’s Choice Award and Training in Texas

By Billy Rainford

#44 Tallon Unger won our first-ever DMX Canadian Motocross People’s Choice Award for 2020. We wanted to congratulate him so we got in touch with him in Texas where he’s training at Kyle Regal‘s Underground MX training facility.

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/tallon-unger-talks-about-winning-2020-peoples-choice/id1499153886?i=1000507361345

