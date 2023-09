Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Talks about Winning the 2023 Corduroy Enduro

By Billy Rainford

Lead photo by Andy Wilson

Brought to you by GasGas Canada

Tyler Medaglia raced the 2023 Corduroy Enduro in Gooderham, Ontario, Canada for the first time and came away with the overall. We called him up to talk about his big win at “Canada’s Toughest Race.”

