Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Talks with Ulf Viney after Each Moto at Pala

Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Talks with Ulf Viney after Each Moto at Pala

By Billy Rainford

Ulf Viney took over the DMX coverage of Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and grabbed #515 Tyler Medaglia after each moto.

There’s a little wind noise at the beginning but it goes away.

SoundCloud:

Spotify:

Find it at all the usual podcast suppliers and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross on your favourite.