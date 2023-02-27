Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Wins Money Race at MX191 in Florida
By Billy Rainford
Canadian Thor GasGas rider #515 Tyler Medaglia raced the Dash for Cash Pro race at MX191 in Milton, Florida, and came away with the money against many of our top riders.
We grabbed him to talk about it as he was golfing with his teammate Mitchell Harrison.
Find it wherever you get your podcasts.
