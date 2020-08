Post-Race Chat | Walton 1 – 250 Class

By Billy Rainford

Billy and Greg Poisson sit down in the infield at the end of the day and talk about what they saw in the 250 class at Round 2 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals at Walton Raceway.