Press Release: Tanner Ward Heads West for Arenacross

Press Release: Tanner Ward Heads West for Arenacross

Tanner Ward to race Future West Moto AX Championship. | Bigwave photo

Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit Kawasaki are excited to announce Tanner Ward will race the first two rounds of the Future West Moto Arenacross Series in Chilliwack, British Columbia and the final round of the Canadian Triple Crown Series in Calgary, Alberta with dealer support from Maple Ridge Motorsports Kawasaki.

“I am pretty excited to race in Chilliwack,” said Ward. “There is such a cool history of riders that have raced the Future West Moto Arenacross series so it is going to be a lot of fun to do it with the Maple Ridge Motorsports Kawasaki team, while being backed by everyone at Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit Kawasaki.”

After the two weeks of racing in BC, Ward will head to the final round of the Jetwerx Triple Crown Series in Calgary, Alberta. “Sarnia arenacross was such a great event and we had a blast racing with the guys. With more time on arenacross tracks I cannot wait to race in “Cowtown ” and see what we can do on the national arenacross stage.`

The Future West Moto Arenacross Series kicks off this weekend, Oct 13-14.2022 in Chilliwack, BC. For more information on the entire series visit @futurewestmoto

The final round of the Jetwerx Triple Crown Series takes place Oct 26-27.2022 in Calgary, Aberta. More information can be found at @triplecrownseries or watch live on www.rydetv.com