RACE THE 2023 ISDE ON A BRAND-NEW GASGAS EC 250F!

RACE THE 2023 ISDE ON A BRAND-NEW GASGAS EC 250F!

RENT A BIKE AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR EXCLUSIVE SERVICE PACKAGE AT THE 97TH INTERNATIONAL SIX DAYS ENDURO IN ARGENTINA

The ISDE might be a little way off, but GASGAS has already finalized its plans for the 2023 ISDE in San Juan, Argentina! For the prestigious annual event we’re excited to offer our exclusive bike rental and race service packages once again!

GASGAS bike rental and service packages announced for 2023 ISDE

Fly in and race the event on a brand-new GASGAS EC 250F!

Race service offers technical support and access to spare parts

Just as we did in 2022, GASGAS has two incredible options available to anyone competing in the 2023 edition of the ISDE this November. The first option is to rent a bike from us, which will be built and prepared by one of our skilled technicians, ensuring you can simply fly in and race without the expense of shipping your own bike out to Argentina.

We’ve decided to streamline our bike rental service for 2023. Offering only the latest EC 250F, it’ll keep things simple for all involved. When you arrive in the paddock, all you’ll need to do is come and find us (just head for the mass of GASGAS flags flying high above our pit set-up), sign a few papers, and take your bike. The price to hire an EC 250F for the week is €3,900.00 (incl. VAT) and the deadline for putting your name on one is 30th June, 2023. With limited numbers available, you’d better be quick!

So, what does the GASGAS bike rental include at the 2023 ISDE? Well, one GASGAS EC 250F for starters, which will be fully prepared and checked over thoroughly prior to the race starting on November 6. We’ll also handle all the paperwork needed to register and insure your bike for the duration of the event.

The second option we have is for those riders planning on racing their own GASGAS in Argentina. Our exclusive race service package is available to any rider competing on one of our awesome enduro bikes, including those who decide to rent one from us.

With the race service package, you’ll get direct access to the GASGAS Service Station at the beginning and end of each day and have everything you might need to keep your bike running super-sweet throughout the event. In addition, our team of experienced technicians will be on hand to provide set-up recommendations and technical advice whenever you need it.

The total cost for the GASGAS Race Service is €1,700.00 Euro (incl. VAT). Sorry, but any unused fuel unfortunately won’t be reimbursed. But as you can see, there are plenty of reasons as to why you’ll benefit from what’s on offer!

What’s included in the GASGAS Race Service package:

Direct access to all GASGAS Service Stations

Technical advice from our experienced technicians

Technical assistance for the whole event in accordance with FIM rules

Every tool needed for servicing your GASGAS

MOTOREX lubricants and their full range of maintenance products

lubricants and their full range of maintenance products Fuel for your bike for each day of racing

Daily updates with the latest race information and set-up recommendations

WP Suspension support to ensure perfect handling and rideability

support to ensure perfect handling and rideability Storage space for your racing essentials

Service Points Emergency Assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks, and fruit)

Spare Parts Service (cost of spare parts not included)

Catering (drinks, snacks, and fruit)

One freshly prepped and ready to use air filter for each day

First bike service after pre-ride prior to technical control

De-restriction of the bike if required

The GASGAS Six Days Race Service is available to any rider on a GASGAS and must be confirmed before 30th June, 2023.

Finally, there’s a third option, which we’re calling the ‘all in’ option! To ensure the very best time at the ISDE why not opt to rent an awesome GASGAS EC 250F as well as signing up for the race service package. With all your bike and servicing needs covered, you’ll be looked after like royalty!

Book your package now: ISDE 2023 – GASGAS Motorcycles GmbH