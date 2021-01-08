RCSX Hosts Supercross Futures with Addition of 250 Futures Class

With the recent announcement of the Monster Energy Supercross 2021 season schedule, Feld Entertainment also announced that they will be partnering with the AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s and additional AMA Major Championships, such as RCSX, to host the Road to Supercross platform.



Dave Prater, Director of Supercross, for Series organizers Feld Entertainment, Inc, reported that “Monster Energy Supercross is pleased to have the opportunity to feature the next generation of Supercross athletes at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona Supercross has been an integral element in the history of our sport, hosting events for 50 years and the inclusion of the Supercross 250 Futures program is a fitting addition to the overall Supercross race weekend.”