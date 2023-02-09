RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING EXCITED TO CONTEND FOR WINS IN 2023 MXGP SEASON

JORGE PRADO, MATTIA GUADAGNINI AND SIMON LÄNGENFELDER FOCUSED ON SUCCESS THIS SEASON

The Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing trio will enter the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship with lofty expectations, after a rather productive off-season. Jorge Prado, Mattia Guadagnini and Simon Längenfelder have built on the positive results that were gained last year and are chomping at the bit at the prospect of achieving so much more when the new season fires into life.

Jorge Prado had a positive start to his career as a GASGAS athlete, as he took the bronze medal in the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship and won a Grand Prix on the MC 450F. ’61’ wants so much more than that though and has made many steps forward in the wintertime to ensure that he is ready to contend for the premier class title. Prado is rejuvenated and keen to start his bid for the crown when the nineteen-race campaign fires into life in Patagonia-Argentina on March 12.

Joining Prado in the premier class is Mattia Guadagnini, who will aim to make a splash in his first full season aboard an MC 450F. Guadagnini obtained valuable knowledge in the ten rounds of competition that he did on the more powerful machine and will apply that when the new season starts. Remember that he finished the previous season with 4-5 scores at the season finale and showed that he is a force to be reckoned with! Watch this space.

Simon Längenfelder was a revelation in his first term with the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing squad. ‘516’ shocked the world at round one, as he raced to a dominant victory after winning the qualifying heat and both races, and then maintained that fine form in the events that followed and claimed third in the points quite comfortably. Now, armed with confidence and momentum, he is motivated to get on the gas and make a bid for the world title.

The Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing squad will warm up for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship by competing in select pre-season events, such as the first round of the Internazionali d’Italia series this weekend. The Grand Prix season starts in Patagonia-Argentina on March 12.

Jorge Prado: “We have had a good off-season so far. We made some changes and I feel better prepared. I am really excited to go back racing in a month! I hope that I can be on the podium at every single round this year and get as many wins as possible. For sure, the main goal is to get the title. I think I am capable of doing that. It is already my fourth year fighting for it, so hopefully I can do the same this year.”

Mattia Guadagnini: “I made a mid-season change of class last year, did some GPs in the premier class and gained some good experience. Now with more hours on the MC 450F and better preparation, I feel ready for my first full MXGP season. 2023 is about to start and I cannot wait!“

Simon Längenfelder: “I am super happy to start my second year together with the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team, powered by De Carli. We showed some good improvements last year. There were some ups and downs, but we finished third in the MX2 championship standings. Now I cannot wait to see what 2023 brings.“

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager): “We have had great winter preparation with all three of our riders, who have been putting in the work on every type of ground that we are set to meet this season. We are also developing the bike and cannot wait to start the season! The team is exactly the same as last year – the riders are talented guys and I am really confident. The goal for this season is to be on the podium at every Grand Prix and to reach the main goal, the world title!“

Robert Jonas (Head of Motorsports, Off-Road): “I am so excited to see what our GASGAS trio can do when the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship starts in a little over a month. Davide De Carli has done such a good job since stepping into the role of team manager, and I am certain that he will help his riders achieve their respective goals over the coming months.”