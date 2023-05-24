Tyler Gibbs and TLD GasGas SSR Have Parted Ways

#22 Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC. | Team photo

#22 Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC and the TLD SSR GasGas Team have parted ways as we head into round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals set to start at RAD Torque Raceway Sunday, June 4th.

Here’s the Press Release posted on the TLD GasGas SSR Instagram page:

We spoke with team owner Steve Simms this morning and he said that the two parties weren’t seeing eye to eye and so he left Tyler with the decision to stay or leave and he has chosen to find other racing arrangements for the season.

When we spoke with Tyler this afternoon he was about to board a plane to head back to British Columbia and ended our conversation by saying that he plans on being at Round 1 in Edmonton as well as the rest of the series. He added that any and all levels of help and support would be greatly appreciated and accepted.

Sam Gaynor returns to the team to take on the 250 class duties after taking time off to recover from injuries, joining #25 Daniel Elmore who will contest the 450 class.

Good luck in the future to all parties involved.