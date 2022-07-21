RED BULL OUTLIERS TO KICK OFF THE ACTION AT THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CALGARY

RED BULL OUTLIERS TO KICK OFF THE ACTION AT THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CALGARY

Free to spectators, this legendary motocross event, now part of the renowned FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, will gather the world’s best athletes on August 27-28th

CALGARY, AB (July 21, 2022) – Tourism Calgary is excited to announce the return of Red Bull Outliers, Canada’s biggest Hard Enduro competition, which will kick off the action and energize Calgary’s downtown in late August. Now part of FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, a new and exciting offroad motorcycle championship that unites the most unique and well-established events, this event is not to be missed. Athletes across the globe will travel to Calgary, Alberta to test their skills alongside local favourite riders in this legendary race.

“We are excited to once again host this high-adrenaline event in the heart of downtown Calgary,” said Carson Ackroyd, Senior Vice President of Sales with Tourism Calgary. “Outliers is a unique and thrilling event that allows us to truly showcase Calgary’s hosting versatility and to drive activity in our downtown core. We look forward to welcoming Hard Enduro athletes from around the world and to entertaining and engaging Calgarians of all ages at this year’s event.”

Building on the success of the past editions, the 2022 event will span over two days, each day offering their own unique challenges and exciting moments. Starting Saturday at Olympic Plaza in the heart of downtown Calgary, riders will tackle a challenging custom closed obstacle track build by Calgary’s own pro-rider Shane Cuthbertson. Over 250 riders from around the world will be racing in front of the public. The second day takes to the iconic Canadian Badlands which will offer some of the purist and most breathtaking enduro terrain for all levels of ability.

“Red Bull Outliers has evolved into a world class event with the support of our volunteers, competitors, and spectators. For 2022, we have been rewarded with inclusion in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, competitors from around the world will be treated to an epic event which will showcase the best that Canada has to offer, “ said Shane Cuthbertson, veteran pro-rider involved in the course design.

With free admission for spectators, everyone is welcome to come take in part of the action at Olympic Plaza, in Calgary’s downtown core. The racing action kicks off at 11 am, Saturday, August 27. A second day of competition will take place two hours east of Calgary at the Canadian Badlands near Steveville on Sunday, August 28 at 9 am. Spectators are also welcomed all the details can be found here.

You can find the FIM Hard Enduro World championship event page here for additional details on the global series of events.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST FROM RED BULL OUTLIERS

To see the event schedule and more details visit: https://www.redbull.ca/outliers/