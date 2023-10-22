TOP-FIVE FOR FMF KTM FACTORY RACING’S TRYSTAN HART IN PRESCOTT VALLEY AMA ENDUROCROSS ROUND

Round 2 – AMA EnduroCross Championship

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. – Round 2 of the 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championship roared into the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Saturday, with FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart racing to a consistent top-five finish in the EX Pro Class.

Hart began his weekend by setting the sixth-fastest time during the Hot Lap session, before a tough start in the opening race had the Canadian racer charging his way through the field. Following a spirited effort, Hart claimed fifth place in moto one.

After a circulating the opening lap of moto two in 10th place, he again sliced his way through the pack, navigating the rocky, log and tire-filled terrain to make a collection of passes that saw him end the race in fourth place, setting him up for a consistent result entering the final outing of the night.

Another start just inside the top 10 saw Hart race to a seventh-place finish in the third and final main event of the round, resulting in a hard-fought fifth place overall to complete the second round of the AMA EnduroCross season.

Trystan Hart: “Well, round two of EnduroCross is complete here in Prescott and we finished with another fifth-place finish overall. That makes it three fifths in a row – kind of a record for me right now! – although yeah, just struggling a little bit at the moment… I know that we’ll overcome the slump soon and be back to winning!”



Rounds three and four of the 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championship take place inside Idaho Falls’ Hero Arena between October 27 and 28.

EX Pro Results – Round 2

1. Jonny Walker, Beta, 1-1-1

2. Colton Haaker, Husqvarna, 2-2-2

3. Cody Webb, Sherco, 4-3-3

OTHER KTM

5. Trystan Hart, KTM, 5-4-7

EX Pro Championship Standings

1. Jonny Walker, 60 points

2. Cody Webb, 46

3. Colton Haaker, 43

OTHER KTM

5. Trystan Hart, 32

Full results HERE