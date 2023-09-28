2024 FTA Collection by FXR

FTA is the launch of an all-new moto apparel brand by FXR, utilizing FXR’s proven and trusted platforms, materials, and quality. It’s designed to inspire and connect with riders looking to stand out from the crowd. FTA is all about adrenaline, speed, riding and racing. We live for the intoxicating rush of speed and clocking a great lap, hitting that triple full send, out scrubbing, out braking, holding it deep, nailing the perfect apex and crazy turn speed. It’s about the art of optimizing power, suspension setup and balance. It’s about creative vision, mixed with soul, connection, passion, inspiration, and reach. It’s about inspiration, passion, risk and risk management.

FTA stands for the culture of living on the edge and pushing your limits. If this is you…welcome to your new apparel brand.