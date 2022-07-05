Reigning Monster Energy Supercross Champion Eli Tomac Nominated for First ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category

Reigning Monster Energy Supercross Champion Eli Tomac Nominated for First ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category

Fan Voting Taking Place Now Through Sunday, July 17 at ESPYS.com

Palmetto, Fla., (July 5, 2022) – ESPN recently announced the 2022 ESPY Award nominations and two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Eli Tomac is nominated for his first ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing athlete had an amazing Supercross season winning 7 of 17 races with his new team including 4 additional podium finishes while claiming his second Supercross championship. Tomac’s 7 race victories in 2022 brought his career total to 44, landing him in a tie for fourth with Chad Reed on the all-time Supercross wins list.

Supercross fans can cast their votes for Eli Tomac up through Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET atVote Here – 2022 ESPY Awards – Best Athlete Men’s Action Sports.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing athlete Eli Tomac en route to clinching his second Supercross title in three years at Empower Field at Mile High in his home state of Colorado. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Tomac is competing in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports category against American freestyle skier and 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist, Alexander Hall, Japanese skateboarder and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, Yuto Horigome, and Japanese snowboarder and 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist, Ayumu Hirano.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing athlete and two-time Supercross champion Eli Tomac is nominated for his first ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 20 live from Los Angeles, California on ABC. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

This year marks the 30th iteration of the ESPY Awards which will be broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Sports fans can vote across 35 different categories for their favorite athletes, plays and sports moments from this past year.

Cooper Webb (two-time Supercross champion) was the last Supercross athlete to be nominated for an ESPY award in 2021 following his Supercross title win. In 2015 and 2016 Ryan Dungey (four-time Supercross champion) was also nominated for an ESPY Award, in which he won both years in the same Best Athlete, Men’s Actions Sports category.