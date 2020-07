RIG TOURS | #192 Ethan Ouellette Shows US around his $400 Pick-Up

By Billy Rainford

#192 Ethan Ouellette from Campbell River, BC made a bet with some friends that he could drive a $400 pick-up truck all the way to Ontario for the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals.

We liked the story so much that we did a “Rig Tour” with him on Friday before Round 1 at Gopher Dunes.