Riverview Motocross For Sale in Newfoundland

Riverview Motocross For Sale in Newfoundland

From Riverview Motocross Facebook page:

“The only motocross track in Newfoundland!“

It is with great sadness that we announce with the passing of Chris. We will be closing Riverview Motocross. Both our campgrounds and dirt bike track will not be opening. If you need to get into the track to get your trailer or belongings off your campsite please contact us as the gate lock has been changed.

With that being said, the track is up for sale. For anyone who might be interested please contact us at 773-1971

Thanks

You can read the real estate listing HERE in the Newfoundland Buy and Sell.

Price: $649,000.00

Location: St. John’s (Avalon)

Description:

For sale by owner.

First Pond, Bay Roberts, LAND First Pond Road Butlerville, 100 acres and fully functioning motocross track and 40+ camp sites with all equipment as well as office cabin, 2 washrooms, store building, kitchen, large cookhouse, dumping station and water station.

Track has its own irrigation system and drop gate as well all equipment included.

Jeep and ATV track located on property as well.

Check out our Facebook page under Riverview Motocross