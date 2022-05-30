Riviere du Loup Arenacross Results
40th Annual Riviere du Loup Arenacross
May 28, 2033
Riviere du Loup, Quebec
Pro Supercross
|#
|Last name
|Q1-A
|Q1-B
|Q2-A
|Q2-B
|Semi
|CQL
|Final
|Points
|519
|Josh Cartwright
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|25
|3
|Karl Normand
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|22
|201
|Jy Roberts
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|20
|208
|Logan Leitzel
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|18
|384
|Jeremy Pronovost
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|16
|551
|Guillaume St Cyr
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6
|15
|12
|Julien Benek
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7
|14
|686
|Alexandre Morin
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|13
|727
|Dave Blanchet
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|12
|99x
|Jason Benny
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|11
|326
|Samuel Lavoie
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11
|10
Super Lites 250
|#
|Last name
|Q1
|Q2
|CQL
|Final
|Points
|315
|Jordan Melanson
|–
|1
|1
|25
|10
|Antoine Brouillette
|2
|–
|2
|22
|14
|Yan Barrel
|–
|7
|2
|3
|20
|79
|Maxime Paradis
|3
|–
|4
|18
|27
|Mathis Dube
|4
|–
|5
|16
|526
|Mathis Langlois Bourgeois
|5
|–
|1
|6
|15
|99
|Tristan Charest
|–
|3
|7
|14
|624
|Lou st-pierre
|6
|–
|4
|8
|13
|730x
|Marc-Andre Tremblay
|–
|6
|3
|9
|12
|148
|Felix Ouellet
|–
|2
|10
|11
|24
|Samuel Ouellet
|1
|–
|11
|10
|243
|Julian Bernier
|7
|–
|6
|0
|123
|Pier-Luc Imbeault
|–
|4
|0
|110
|Olivier Beaulieu
|–
|5
|5
|0
Lady Open
|#
|Last name
|Q1
|Q2
|CQL
|Final
|Points
|20
|Angie Page
|1
|–
|1
|25
|224
|Marissa Langlais
|2
|–
|2
|22
|55
|Ariane Belanger
|5
|–
|3
|20
|227
|Rose Levesque
|6
|–
|4
|18
|18th
|Emilie Guimont
|3
|–
|5
|16
|24
|Zara Fortier
|7
|–
|6
|15
|313
|Fannie Plourde
|4
|–
|7
|14
Supermini Open
|#
|Last name
|Q1
|Q2
|CQL
|Final
|Points
|22
|Anthony Voghell
|1
|–
|1
|25
|101
|Ludovik Rivard
|2
|–
|2
|22
|29 /
|Shawn Brault
|4
|–
|3
|20
|87
|Tristan terras
|3
|–
|4
|18
|911
|Eliot Fournier
|8
|–
|5
|16
|111
|Leo Michaud
|5
|–
|6
|15
|28
|Alexandre Lamarre
|6
|–
|7
|14
|212
|Zachary Lemieux
|7
|–
|8
|13
|747
|Emrick Fontaine
|11
|–
|9
|12
|12x
|Maxence Fortier
|10
|–
|10
|11
|112
|Charles Rioux
|15
|–
|11
|10
|66
|Become an arsenal
|14
|–
|12
|9
|115
|Edouard Fournier
|12
|–
|13
|8
|199
|Zack LeBlanc
|13
|–
|14
|7
|30
|Thomas Lafrance
|9
|–
|0
