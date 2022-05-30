Riviere du Loup Arenacross Results

40th Annual Riviere du Loup Arenacross

May 28, 2033

Riviere du Loup, Quebec

Pro Supercross

# Last name Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi CQL Final Points
519 Josh Cartwright     1 25
3 Karl Normand     2 22
201 Jy Roberts     3 20
208 Logan Leitzel     4 18
384 Jeremy Pronovost     5 16
551 Guillaume St Cyr     6 15
12 Julien Benek     7 14
686 Alexandre Morin     8 13
727 Dave Blanchet     9 12
99x Jason Benny     10 11
326 Samuel Lavoie     11 10

Super Lites 250

# Last name Q1 Q2 CQL Final Points
315 Jordan Melanson 1   1 25
10 Antoine Brouillette 2   2 22
14 Yan Barrel 7 2 3 20
79 Maxime Paradis 3   4 18
27 Mathis Dube 4   5 16
526 Mathis Langlois Bourgeois 5 1 6 15
99 Tristan Charest 3   7 14
624 Lou st-pierre 6 4 8 13
730x Marc-Andre Tremblay 6 3 9 12
148 Felix Ouellet 2   10 11
24 Samuel Ouellet 1   11 10
243 Julian Bernier 7 6   0
123 Pier-Luc Imbeault 4     0
110 Olivier Beaulieu 5 5   0

Lady Open

# Last name Q1 Q2 CQL Final Points
20 Angie Page 1   1 25
224 Marissa Langlais 2   2 22
55 Ariane Belanger 5   3 20
227 Rose Levesque 6   4 18
18th Emilie Guimont 3   5 16
24 Zara Fortier 7   6 15
313 Fannie Plourde 4   7 14

Supermini Open

# Last name Q1 Q2 CQL Final Points
22 Anthony Voghell 1   1 25
101 Ludovik Rivard 2   2 22
29 / Shawn Brault 4   3 20
87 Tristan terras 3   4 18
911 Eliot Fournier 8   5 16
111 Leo Michaud 5   6 15
28 Alexandre Lamarre 6   7 14
212 Zachary Lemieux 7   8 13
747 Emrick Fontaine 11   9 12
12x Maxence Fortier 10   10 11
112 Charles Rioux 15   11 10
66 Become an arsenal 14   12 9
115 Edouard Fournier 12   13 8
199 Zack LeBlanc 13   14 7
30 Thomas Lafrance 9     0

