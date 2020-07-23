Rockstar Energy Triple CrownPartner with Mike Jackson GMC

Brigden, ON – Jetwerx is pleased to announce a New Partnership with Mike Jackson GM of Collingwood, Ontario. Mike Jackson GM will now become the Official Truck of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown.



“Mike Jackson GM is proud to partner with the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series and announce that the winner of the 450 Triple Crown Champion will drive home in a fully loaded 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Duramax to drive for the year.” – Taylor Ciampichini, Mike Jackson GMC Sales and Fleet Consultant.



“I am super grateful to have Mike Jackson GM step up to the plate this year, especially with all the craziness in the world, we are able to bring a Motocross series to Canada, and we have a New partner jump onboard as the Official Truck of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series.” – Justin Thompson, Jetwerx



Winner of the 450 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown – Wins – Fully Loaded 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Duramax to drive for the year.