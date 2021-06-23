Ryno Power Privateer Performance of the Week Award for 2021 Nationals
By Billy Rainford
We’re pleased to announce our collaboration with Trevor Unger over at Ryno Power Canada for our weekly “Ryno Power Privateer Performance of the Week” during the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series.
These weekly awards will be performance based and will be given to the top-finishing privateer rider in the the 250 and 450 Pro classes.
Along with Ryno Power Canada product, the winner will get a feature here on Direct Motocross.
Good luck to everyone this summer.
#chargelife
