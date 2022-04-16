Sam Gaynor Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#28 Sam Gaynor of the SSR TLD GasGas team crashed hard training at Club MX and has sustained a broken scaphoid bone in his wrist. He hit hard and said his lungs took a hard hit as well. Here’s his Instagram post:

We spoke with him briefly and here’s how he described it:

“Hit a kicker and had a big crash with the bike landing on me. Broke my scaphoid and just beat up. Other than that, lungs took a huge hit but they are OK.”

When I asked him if he would be ready in time for Round 1 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, he said, “I’m not too sure. I have to get surgery ASAP.”

Good luck with your recovery, Sam.