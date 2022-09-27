Sarnia Arenacross | All You Need to Know

Welcome back to the INDOORS. We are excited to finally be back racing Arenacross.

Friday and Saturday will be a double-header event, with Pro racing on both nights. The support classes will change from Friday to Saturday.

Friday Amateur Classes: 50cc Electric, 70-110 Pit bike Pro, 70-110 Pit Bike AM, 125-150 Pit bike Open

Saturday Amateur Classes: 50cc Electric, 70-110 Advance, 70-110 Intermediate, 70-110 Beginner, 125-150 Open, Vet Open, Youth Open

Parking: Riders Parking lot will be Parking Lot 11. Only riders, mechanics and Bikes will be allowed to enter from the track entrance of the building. All crew, spectators and Family will enter from the main Box Office gate (as seen below).

Family / Crew / Mechanics passes: Passes will be available at Venue, $20 per pass. This will include a seat in the grand stands.

Sign in: Since registration is all Online, there won’t be any requirements to register at the event. If you need a transponder, you will see Alec at the Main Box Office gate.

Camping: Camping and overnight parking is allowed from Thursday to Sunday. Absolutely no camp fires on property (Parking Lot 11 only).

Night Show: Be sure to be in your seats for the Riders Intros starting at 6:45pm both nights!!!