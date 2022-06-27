Save $$$ on Tickets for Walton One

Use discount code DMX when you purchase your tickets for Walton One this weekend and receive $5 off.

Hey, you’re going anyway, why not save 5 bucks per ticket?!

Walton One Motocross Nationals July 1-3.2022

A full day of Parts Canada Amateur Motocross – Freestyle Shows – 6 Pro Motocross motos – Full day of Ontario Offroad – Fireworks and Flat track….Don’t miss this one.

It isn’t a party unless everyone is invited!

The two wheel community is prepared to blow the roof off for the 2022 Walton ONE Canada Day MXTour National in Walton, Ontario. A three day motorcycle vacation (#motocation) in the heart of Huron County, Walton, Ontario —affectionately known as Motocross Town.

This one of a kind event will incorporate 4 different brands of racing, Ontario Off Road Racing, Pro National Motocross/ Parts Canada Open Amateur Motocross, Dirt Track Racing all in one weekend July 1- 2-3 2022. Creating a common scene for the entire industry and attracting some of the Canadian Off Road industry biggest stars. Broadcasted live on Fox Sport 2 and Ryde TV Network it will be a weekend of celebration and great racing.

Fireworks – 4 Kinds of Off Road and great camping!

Walton may be a drive from Toronto, but as thousands have learned over the years it is close to many great getaways for the perfect #motovaction.

You may want to head for the beaches of Goderich or Bayfield just 45 minutes away. Great restaurants, shopping and beaches are the hallmarks of those welcoming communities. If you are in Bayfield check out BlueStone Waterpark. Home to one of Canada’s largest land wake parks! Say hi to JAndy, she is a huge action sport junkie.

Looking for something closer to Walton check out the great golf at Seaforth Golf Course, 15 minutes from Walton raceway. The course is home to the Country Classic, a PGA Canada endorsed tournament. It is an immaculate course, just a short drive (and a putt) and boosts a wonderful patio.

OR check out Cowbell Brewery located just 10 minutes from Walton Raceway. The 40,000 square foot brewery is one the largest in Canada. Great patio, indoor dining and place to explore. While you are in Blyth fill up at the UltraMart Both businesses love the motocross community and we consider them friends!

Exploring can not be easier with the G2G Trail on our doorstep. Stretching from Guelph Ontario to Goderich Ontario it is perfect for biking, hiking and some country air. The Trail is located 100 METERS from Walton Raceway front gate. It has become a point of pride for Huron County and if you find Chris Lee — he will happily take anyone for a bike ride down to Blyth. If you are looking to explore by motor, Walton’s Huron County Gravel Runner is our Walton Raceway “insider” map of our favourite spots. Perfect for Adventure bike riding in Huron County. Take back roads to hidden spots, soak in great country scenery on the road less traveled. Huron County is one of the great undiscovered gems of adventure bike touring.

Walton ONE is the Holiday you’ve been waiting for!

Website www.waltonraceway.ca

Instagram @waltonraceway

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WaltonRaceway

Phone or Text 519 870 7223