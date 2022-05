Sign Up NOW for the 2022 WCAN | Online Closes May 29

From Future West Moto:

Please be aware that online signup for the Western Canadian Amateur Nationals (WCAN) closes Sunday May 29th at midnight!!!!

https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=109

There will be NO sign-up onsite.

Also, be sure to enter your membership number (omit the 1690) and transponder number correctly.

Thank you