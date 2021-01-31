Sky Racing Signs Jake Piccolo

Some news out of the Sky Racing team camp. Al Dyck and the gang have signed 18-year-old Jake Piccolo to race the 2021 Canadian Nationals for Motocross and Supercross in the 250 class on a KTM.

Jake is heading down to Club MX to prepare for the season and will be ready to improve on his results from 2020. Jake won our DMX Total Devotion Award two years ago and will be able to put his free week at the Chesterfield, South Carolina, training facility to good use, as the plan is for him to stay there for 3-4 months.

There are also a couple other things in the works for the team and we’ll be sure to announce them as we receive more information.

Sky Racing KTM Team sponsors include:

Vesta Properties, Park Ridge Homes, MH Holdings, MIKA, DT1, LRX, Dunlop, SSi, SSS, ACERBIS, TUSK, MOTOSEAT, WORKS CONNECTION, Ride Engineering.