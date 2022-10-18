Photo Report | FWM AX Amateur Points Leaders and Pro Am

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at some of the points leaders from the 2022 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC after 2 rounds of action.

(I apologize for not getting photos of everyone, but I’m out here on mom-with-dementia watch and it just wasn’t in the cards for me to spend more time in the barn or actually get on the track. I could only run in, snap a shot or 3, and then run back out to the car.)

50 (4-6)

#101 Meston Lockhart fro Surrey, BC leads the youngest class racing in the barn, the 50 (4-6) class. He’s 1-1 so far while #788 Oliver Berg from Alberta sits 2nd.

50 (7-8)

#114 is Ryan Taylor from Calgary is also undefeated in the older 50cc class.

50 Open

#62 Kruz Garwaziuk (one of the coolest names out there next to #27 Ace Core in the 4-6 class, of course) leads the 50 Open class with 1-1 Mains.

65 (7-9)

#518 Parker Hatt, also from Calgary, leads the 65 (10-11) class ahead of another great name, #15 Fisher Bentley. But let’s not forget about #25 Cash Riley in this class! The names of these younger class kids always keep me scrolling.

65 (10-11)

#213 Hayden Dupuis from Calgary leads the older 65 class with 1-1 Mains.

65 Open

Hayden also leads the 65 Open class without a blemish.

85 (7-11)

#10 Braxton Zeitner leads 85 (7-11) and is from just down the road in Yarrow, BC.

85 (12-16)

#15 Dexter Seitz from Alberta leads the older 85cc class with 1-2 Mains over #48 Jayden Riley, also from Alberta.

Supermini

#247 Tegan Kortenbach from, you guessed it, Alberta, leads the Supermini class with 2-1 Mains ahead of Riley and Seitz..

Junior

The Junior classes belong to #930 Liam Dodds from Revelstoke, BC. He’s back after a leg injury and should give the Junior class fits in 2023.

Intermediate

The Intermediate classes, 250 and Open, are led by #130 Devyn Smith who is yet to be beaten.

Girls (9-16)

#505 Zayla Goode is tied in points with #11 Grace Turner.

Ladies

#1 (09) Annalyse Lopushinsky is the one to beat in the Ladies class. We need some more to show up next weekend to make this a battle. Kaylie Kayer, we’re looking at you!

She also got out there and mixed it up in the Junior class and took 3rd in the final moto.

New Kid Beginner

#23 Sylvie Halmana leads New Kid Beginner.

Open Beginner

#236 Ryan Firth leads Open Beginner.

Schoolboy 1

#48 Jayden Riley also leads the Schoolboy 1 class 1-1 ahead of #15 Dexter Seitz.

Schoolboy 2

Liam Dodds also leads the Schoolboy 2 class and has yet to lose there, too.

Under 30

#510 Marcus Deausy from 150 Mile House, BC leads the Under 30 class after #12 Julien Benek was forced out with a hand injury in practice Sunday morning.

Pro Am

#174 Zane Mellafont from Duncan, BC sits 9th (9-7) and was in some tight battles.

#212 Luke Svensson from Langley has finished 10-5 and sits tied for 7th.

I was most impressed with #187 Layne Nuyens who ran out front in the 2nd Main but came up short on the 2nd triple rhythm and pulled off. His 7-8 Mains have. him tied with Svensson for 7th.

#130 Devyn Smith came together with #84 Tanner Ward early in the 2nd Main and went down hard. He got up and finished 6th at the flag. 8-6 has him 6th.

#84 Tanner Ward came away with the win at Round 1 but then this crash with Smith took him out for the night and maybe longer. We’ve yet to hear the results from his trip to the hospital. 🤞

#58 Blake Davies from Mission, BC now finds himself up against the best in the business and sits 4th after 5-4 Mains.

#510 Marcus Deausy has had 6-3 overalls in the first 2 rounds and rounds out the podium in 3rd.

#2 Brock Hoyer from Williams Lake, BC is 35 and finds himself just 1 point out of the lead with 3-2 overalls.

#18 just completed his first 1-1 night in the barn and has the points lead heading into Round 3 and 4 this weekend.He had to pass his way into the lead and then managed the gap.Without Benek or Ward, he finds himself as the one to beat this year.

I hope young local rider #54 Walker Post is OK after this scary crash at the start of the 50 (4-6) Main on Sunday.

OK, I can’t not post a photo of Ace Core!

And it was great to see #574 Charles Charlton back at the track and working the flag after that scary crash at Sand Del Lee last summer. I told him all about it…