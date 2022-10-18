Photo Report | FWM AX Amateur Points Leaders and Pro Am
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at some of the points leaders from the 2022
Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC after 2 rounds of action.
(
I apologize for not getting photos of everyone, but I’m out here on mom-with-dementia watch and it just wasn’t in the cards for me to spend more time in the barn or actually get on the track. I could only run in, snap a shot or 3, and then run back out to the car.) 50 (4-6)
#101 Meston Lockhart fro Surrey, BC leads the youngest class racing in the barn, the 50 (4-6) class. He’s 1-1 so far while #788 Oliver Berg from Alberta sits 2nd. 50 (7-8)
#114 is Ryan Taylor from Calgary is also undefeated in the older 50cc class. 50 Open
#62 Kruz Garwaziuk (one of the coolest names out there next to #27 Ace Core in the 4-6 class, of course) leads the 50 Open class with 1-1 Mains. 65 (7-9)
#518 Parker Hatt, also from Calgary, leads the 65 (10-11) class ahead of another great name, #15 Fisher Bentley. But let’s not forget about #25 Cash Riley in this class! The names of these younger class kids always keep me scrolling. 65 (10-11)
#213 Hayden Dupuis from Calgary leads the older 65 class with 1-1 Mains. 65 Open
Hayden also leads the 65 Open class without a blemish. 85 (7-11)
#10 Braxton Zeitner leads 85 (7-11) and is from just down the road in Yarrow, BC.
85 (12-16)
#15 Dexter Seitz from Alberta leads the older 85cc class with 1-2 Mains over #48 Jayden Riley, also from Alberta. Supermini
#247 Tegan Kortenbach from, you guessed it, Alberta, leads the Supermini class with 2-1 Mains ahead of Riley and Seitz.. Junior
The Junior classes belong to #930 Liam Dodds from Revelstoke, BC. He’s back after a leg injury and should give the Junior class fits in 2023. Intermediate
The Intermediate classes, 250 and Open, are led by #130 Devyn Smith who is yet to be beaten. Girls (9-16)
#505 Zayla Goode is tied in points with #11 Grace Turner.
Ladies
#1 (09) Annalyse Lopushinsky is the one to beat in the Ladies class. We need some more to show up next weekend to make this a battle. Kaylie Kayer, we’re looking at you!
She also got out there and mixed it up in the Junior class and took 3rd in the final moto. New Kid Beginner
#23 Sylvie Halmana leads New Kid Beginner.
Open Beginner
#236 Ryan Firth leads Open Beginner.
Schoolboy 1
#48 Jayden Riley also leads the Schoolboy 1 class 1-1 ahead of #15 Dexter Seitz. Schoolboy 2
Liam Dodds also leads the Schoolboy 2 class and has yet to lose there, too. Under 30
#510 Marcus Deausy from 150 Mile House, BC leads the Under 30 class after #12 Julien Benek was forced out with a hand injury in practice Sunday morning. Pro Am
#174 Zane Mellafont from Duncan, BC sits 9th (9-7) and was in some tight battles.
#212 Luke Svensson from Langley has finished 10-5 and sits tied for 7th.
I was most impressed with #187 Layne Nuyens who ran out front in the 2nd Main but came up short on the 2nd triple rhythm and pulled off. His 7-8 Mains have. him tied with Svensson for 7th.
#130 Devyn Smith came together with #84 Tanner Ward early in the 2nd Main and went down hard. He got up and finished 6th at the flag. 8-6 has him 6th.
#84 Tanner Ward came away with the win at Round 1 but then this crash with Smith took him out for the night and maybe longer. We’ve yet to hear the results from his trip to the hospital. 🤞
#58 Blake Davies from Mission, BC now finds himself up against the best in the business and sits 4th after 5-4 Mains.
#510 Marcus Deausy has had 6-3 overalls in the first 2 rounds and rounds out the podium in 3rd.
#2 Brock Hoyer from Williams Lake, BC is 35 and finds himself just 1 point out of the lead with 3-2 overalls.
#18 just completed his first 1-1 night in the barn and has the points lead heading into Round 3 and 4 this weekend.He had to pass his way into the lead and then managed the gap.Without Benek or Ward, he finds himself as the one to beat this year.
1st – PARKER EALES #18 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC
4th
1st
43
2nd – BROCK HOYER #2 – WILLIAMS LAKE, BC
3rd
2nd
42 (-1)
3rd – MARCUS DEAUSY #510 – 150 MILE HOUSE, BC
6th
3rd
35 (-8)
4th – BLAKE DAVIES #58 – MISSION, BC
5th
4th
34 (-9)
4th – TANNER WARD #84 – WOODSTOCK, ON
2nd
9th
34 (-9)
6th – DEVYN SMITH #130 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC
8th
6th
28 (-15)
7th – LAYNE NUYENS #187 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC
7th
8th
27 (-16)
7th – LUKE SVENSSON #212 – LANAGLEY, BC
10th
5th
27 (-16)
9th – ZANE MELLAFONT #174 – DUNCAN, BC
9th
7th
26 (-17)
10th – JULIEN BENEK #12 – MISSION, BC
1st
25 (-18)
11th – DAVEY FRASER #11 – FRASER VALLEY, BC
11th
10 (-33)
12th – DAWSON GRAVELLE #819 – MISSION, BC
12th
9 (-34)
I hope young local rider #54 Walker Post is OK after this scary crash at the start of the 50 (4-6) Main on Sunday.
OK, I can’t not post a photo of Ace Core!
And it was great to see #574 Charles Charlton back at the track and working the flag after that scary crash at Sand Del Lee last summer. I told him all about it…
So many current and former pro families and riders are having kids racing these days. Let’s let Jenny Hoyer say it this time: “ See you at the races…“
