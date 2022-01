Some Opening 2 Rounds Cooper Webb Stats

By Billy Rainford

Some food for thought stats:

– @cooperwebb2 scored his best-ever career opening round finish with a 2nd place at A1.

– His average finishing position for the first 2 rounds has been 9th .

-His average finish position at Round 2 is 10th.

If any of the other riders believe in statistics, this doesn’t bode well for them.