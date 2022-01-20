Some Things to Know about FWM Arenacross in February
Some things to know about AX:
– Spectators are permitted in the building as long as they are double vaxed and wearing a mask.
– Riders do not need to be vaxed.
– Rider’s mechanic does not need to be vaxed.
– All non-vaxed people are permitted to watch the race outside the building wearing a mask.
– Everyone on the premises is required to wear a mask at all times when leaving their trailer.
– FWM has arranged with Heritage Park to use the indoor floor space to store bikes in between the weekends. You must bring a piece of cardboard to put under your bike to prevent any oil drips on the floor.
– There will be no indoor pitting.
– Your RV/trailers can be left at the park in between race weekends.
-There will be no charge for this service if not plugged in.
– Plugged in trailers will incur a $35 per day charge to be prepaid.
– Please do not arrive at the gate prior to posted times. You will be turned away.
– RV/trailers parked on the premises prior to gate opening will be towed by Heritage Park.
Thanks in advance for your cooperation.
Let’s Go Racing!!
