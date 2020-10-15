Steve Simms Talks about Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha Closing its Doors

By Billy Rainford

With the news that OTSFF Sports Marketing Group closing its doors on the 18-year run they had with Canadian Motocross, we wanted to speak with Team Manager Steve Simms to find out what happened and what the plan is for the future.

