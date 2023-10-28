SuperFine Media Race Report | 2023 IRC Endurocross Round 3 – Idaho Falls

By: Noel Flatters @ SuperFine Media

Brought to you by iRide Supplements.

Round 3 of the IRC Tires Endurocross Presented by Progressive Series was a fun one for Canadian Enduro fans. Trystan Hart (FMF KTM Factory Racing) bounced back from what he referred to as terrible Rounds 1 & 2 to take the overall win tonight, and to move up from 5th to 3rd overall in the series here in Idaho Falls, ID. Canadian Melissa Harten (Beta Racing Canada) kept things rolling in the Pro Women’s class with a P2 on the night that further solidified her hold on 2nd overall in the series with three rounds left.

Spenser Wilton (aka The People’s Champ) was ready to rumble for Round 3.

The pits outside the arena were pretty chilly today, but at least it didn’t snow like the day before!

Canadian Enduro legend, Shelby Turner, chatting here with 2023 AMA Hard Enduro Series champ, Hallie Marks (Sherco USA), was in the house for her TV commentating duties while she recovers from double ACL surgeries.

Gus Riordan (FMF RPM KTM Racing) made a guest appearance fresh off his win at the final round of the GNCC series to wrench for his brother Will here at Round 3. We chatted briefly, and he’s thinking about possibly riding one or both of the upcoming Endurocross rounds in Redmond, OR and Reno, NV.

The track was the story for the first part of the day here in Idaho Falls. Riders had voiced their opinions Thursday about the lack of a big technical feature that would help to separate the field. The promoters obliged by adding in a wicked log matrix, which ended up being almost non-race-able for the vast majority of the fields here. Changes were made to the matrix throughout the day, and a log was eventually removed to keep the obstacle flowing. Cody Webb (FactoryOne Sherco) chipped in to do a little shovel-work during the Pro track walk.

A boil-over in the log matrix during Pro Women’s afternoon racing.

This is German pro Tim Apolle (Beta Racing USA) doubling the last feature before the finish line in practice yesterday afternoon. It was, from my perspective, a really cool little section that would play to riders who could get on the throttle hard after exiting the final corner. Tim was rear-wheel tapping it on the way over, which just looked sick. This section was changed after practice/qualifying to slow things down over the jump. Not sure why, but in the end it may have been a bit too much of a huck-to-flat situation? Racers had to hit the revised section/feature blind when racing started. Rachel Gutish (P1 overall and winner of Round 3) described it as the ‘mystery feature’ when I interviewed her post-race.

The rock garden was pretty good in Round 3. Just the right mix of speed and carnage! Canadian pro Spenser Wilton (HTR GasGas) showed good form and speed through here in practice.

Branden Petrie (Sherco Enduro Racing) looked good in Round 3. His highlight was a P7 in Moto 2, but a broken tire bead in Moto 3 resulted in a DNF that likely dropped him out of the top 10 overall in the series.

Rachel Gutish (Over & Out Racing / GasGas) continued her dominance of the Women’s Pro class with her third P1 in three rounds.

Calgary-based Melissa Harten (Beta Canada Racing) had a great night with P2 on a gnarly course!

Hallie Marks (Sherco USA) finished up P3 after having a titanic struggle with the feature that was added after practice and that had to be ridden blind for the race.

Your Pro Women’s podium: Rachel Gutish P1, Melissa Harten P2, Haille Marks P3.

Colton Haaker (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing), shown here taking the win in Moto 2, had a great Round 3. He went 4-1-5/P4 and wore a hot dog suit during the rider introductions. Style for miles!

This was the key moment in Moto 2. Jonny Walker crashed on the exit of the log matrix while leading, allowing Colton Haaker (out of frame), Trystan Hart and Cody Webb to get by him. Those three would finish the moto in that order, with Walker race-managing his way to P4.

Trystan Hart (FMF KTM Factory Racing) takes first place checkers in Moto 3 to finish 1-2-1 on the night for 1st overall. He also moved himself up from 5th to 3rd in the Series overall standings.

Did you even win the round if you didn’t do a burn-out?

Jonny Walker had some very heated words with teammate Tim Apolle after Moto 3. Apolle took Walker out as Walker was lapping him behind Trystan, and Walker dropped from 2nd to 3rd in the Moto. It had been a rough night for Walker already, losing his first motos of the series and then getting taken out while racing Trystan for the win in the final moto.

Your Pro Men’s podium: Tyrstan Hart (1-2-1) 1st, Jonny Walker (2-4-3) 2nd, Cody Webb (5-3-2) P3. That’s a lot of Red Bull up there…

Aussie Will Riordan (FMF RPM KTM Racing) wasn’t happy with his 8-10-10/P9 night and was clearly feeling pretty bagged here at the end of it, but when I chatted with him post-race he was sounding pretty motivated to rectify things the next day in Round 4.

Celebration time!

The Robot is a really a big squishy lovebird underneath that world-class athlete exterior!

EX PRO Overall Positions 1st#84 TRYSTAN HART INVERMERE, BC Moto 1:1stMoto 2:2ndMoto 3:1st 2nd#22 JONNY WALKER LA MASSANA Moto 1:2ndMoto 2:4thMoto 3:3rd 3rd#2 CODY WEBB INDIAN HILLS, CO Moto 1:5thMoto 2:3rdMoto 3:2nd 4th#10 COLTON HAAKER COEUR DALENE, ID Moto 1:4thMoto 2:1stMoto 3:5th 5th#15 MAX GERSTON NEW RIVER, AZ Moto 1:7thMoto 2:5thMoto 3:4th 6th#111 TADDY BLAZUSIAK CA Moto 1:6thMoto 2:6thMoto 3:6th 7th#513 RYDER LEBLOND NEW FLORENCE, PA Moto 1:3rdMoto 2:11thMoto 3:8th 8th#12 COOPER ABBOTT PEORIA, AZ Moto 1:9thMoto 2:9thMoto 3:7th 9th#39 WILL RIORDAN CLAREMONT, NC Moto 1:8thMoto 2:10thMoto 3:10th 10th#501 DOMINIK OLSZOWY KOZY Moto 1:10thMoto 2:13thMoto 3:9th 11th#96 TIM APOLLE FINNE OT BILLRODA Moto 1:13thMoto 2:8thMoto 3:11th 12th#521 ANTHONY JOHNSON RATHDRUM, ID Moto 1:12thMoto 2:12thMoto 3:12th 13th#99 BRANDEN PETRIE TOMAHAWK, AB Moto 1:15thMoto 2:7thMoto 3:16th 14th#17 SPENSER WILTON CALGARY, AB Moto 1:11thMoto 2:16thMoto 3:13th 15th#559 JOSH ROPER GLENDALE, AZ Moto 1:14thMoto 2:14thMoto 3:15th 16th#9 DANIEL LEWIS ACME, PA Moto 1:16thMoto 2:15thMoto 3:14th

EX WOMEN PRO Overall Positions 1st#417 RACHEL GUTISH TERRE HAUTE, IN Div 1:1stMoto 3:1st 2nd#53 MELISSA HARTEN CALGARY, AB Div 1:3rdMoto 3:2nd 3rd#676 HALLIE MARKS CLANCY, MT Div 1:2ndMoto 3:3rd 4th#647 BAILEY LERWILL CATALDO, ID Div 1:5thMoto 3:4th 5th#168 MAIAH HAMOCON COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Div 1:6thMoto 3:5th 6th#555 RUBY FUSTINI NORTH STONINGTON, CT Div 1:4thMoto 3:6th 7th#42 ERIN FOLEY KITSAP, WA Div 1:7thMoto 3:7th

Full results HERE.

Round 4 Saturday night in Idaho Falls, ID.