Tailgating with #55 Guillaume St Cyr | Scott Sports Canada

Tailgating with #55 Guillaume St Cyr | Scott Sports Canada

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Scott Sports Canada

We stand in the middle of a corn field at Vision Built SX Track and talk to #55 Guillaume St Cyr about the upcoming final rounds of the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown SX Series at Gopher Dunes.

Presented by Scott Sports Canada.