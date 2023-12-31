Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | December 2023

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans,

I find a bit of resistance when I write at this time of the year. The holidays seem to be the happiest times for some and the worst of times for others. So as I navigate the waters of tide it’s that time…for the line that I wait all year to use…drum roll, please…Happy Festivus!!!!

Okay, that’s it; the end of my story time and column this month. Haha. I hope you didn’t believe me on that, but I do hope you haven’t lost your capacity to believe. Believe in yourself, Believe in a better tomorrow, Believe that you haven’t lived all of your best days, Believe that the best is yet to come, Believe that God has a plan for you, Believe that mysteries and miracles go hand in hand, Believe that there is always a silver lining to a dark cloud, Believe in forgiveness and learn the lesson from the experience, Believe that good people without ulterior motives still exist.

As we head into the new year, I hope you never lose hope.

I wish you the best,

Jacqueline