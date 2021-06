Tales from Troy | Troy Lee Designs

Tales from Troy | Troy Lee Designs

Taking it back to 1979 before Troy Lee Designs was founded, Troy Lee talks firsthand about making his vision a reality and baking his first set of custom visors in his mom’s oven. #CreativeHorsepower

Celebrate TLD’s 40th anniversary all year long and see what else is coming – https://troyleedesigns.com/pages/40-y…