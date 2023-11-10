Team Canada Vet Rightful Champions at Glen Helen?

It’s looking like Team Canada Vet MX may be the rightful champions in the Vet Cup of Nations at the 39th Dubya USA World Vet Championships at Glen Helen Raceway last weekend. Team Manager Ryan Skippy Mobbs is on the case and we’ll have to wait for an official word from the organizers.

OK, can we get everyone back to California for a proper podium photo op, please?