2023 ISDE RECAP | TEAM CANADA – DAY 5

Story: Noel Flatters | Direct Motocross Western Bureau | Superfine Media

November 11th 2023 | Redmond, Oregon

Another day, another win for Josep Garcia (Spain – KTM Factory Racing) who leads the 2023 ISDE after Day 5 with a 48.57 second lead over Andrea Verona (Italy – GasGas Factory Racing).

The final Enduro tests of the 2023 ISDE concluded on Day 5 in San Juan, Argentina. Josep Garcia (Spain) took another win over his closest rival Andrea Verona (Italy), and the US men and women continued their march to what seems like certain victory in the World Trophy competition. Australian Danielle McDonald took P1 in the Women’s World Trophy on the day, beating out overall leader Brandy Richards by 41.06. There’s a crazy caveat on this result, though, as Richards raced with a fractured collarbone sustained in a Day 4 crash. What an incredible ride!

In the Men’s World Trophy overall, a shake-up occurred behind Team USA, with retirements from the Spanish and Italian teams appearing to have locked in France and Great Britain to the remaining podium spots with only Day 6’s motocross remaining. For the Women’s overall, Team USA has a 4:07’30.27 lead over Australia, and just need to finish the motocross to win. Team Australia has a comfortable lead over FIM Latin America, and looks good to come home in second overall in the World Trophy competition.

Team Canada’s remaining members had another solid day in Argentina. Jared Stock came home in P28, Philippe Chainé in P30, and Owen McKill in P32. Félicia Robichaud finished P13.

Owen McKill finished P32 on Day 5 and sits in 26th overall.

Jared Stock in one of the creek crossings on the ISDE Day 5 course. Stock was P28 on the day and is 30th overall.

Philippe Chainé rode to P30 on on Day 5, and currently sits in P32 overall.

