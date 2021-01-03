Team PRMX Supercross | Josh Cartwright Injured/Ludovic Macler to Fill In

By Billy Rainford

With the recent injury and subsequent ankle surgery to PRMX Wossner Deep South Kawasaki Supercross team rider Josh Cartwright, Julien Perrier has signed Ludovic Macler to fill in for Josh in the 450 class until his return.

Here’s their post from Instagram:

This additional message was posted on Ludovic’s website: lmx952.fr

The day after Christmas, it is an unexpected gift that Ludovic received. Contacted by Julien PERRIER, manager of Team PRMX , he was offered a place within his team in order to participate in the United States Supercross Championship!

Impossible to miss the opportunity to be part of a Team! So far, Ludovic has participated 4 times in the American Championship (West Coast) on his own on a Kawasaki 250cc.

Alongside Team PRMX the challenge is considerable because it is on a Kawasaki 450cc that it will be necessary to prove itself. It will no longer be the American Championship but the premier category: the Supercross World Championship!

Due to the current economic situation due to Covid19, the first question was whether it was possible to travel to the United States. It was therefore necessary to take the necessary steps with the American Embassy.

Authorization obtained for the high level athlete! Direction the USA!

The clock has started! In 1 week, we had to prepare a departure which is usually organized months in advance: booking accommodation, vehicle, plane tickets, commitment to shopping, license …

Ludovic will fly on January 9 with Roger WENDLING, his mechanic for the first race destination at HOUSTON, TEXAS.

The motorcycle test is only scheduled for January 13 to give it time to recover from the jet lag.

The first race will take place on January 16!

Ludovic raced the San Diego SX in 2019, finishing 21st. He lined up for 4 events in 2020 in the 250 class:

St Louis – 21st

Anaheim 2 – 19th

Glendale – 22nd

San Diego – 18th

All the best to Ludovic for this opportunity and the team this coming season. And good luck to Josh for a full and speedy recovery.