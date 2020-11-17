Tentative FWM AX “Rain Dates”

By Billy Rainford

After being forced to cancel the final two rounds of racing for the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships when coronavirus cases started to rise across the country, they’ve got a possible solution to the shortened season with dates in the new year:

Tentative dates (Covid permitting) for the Finale and Bonus round.

Rounds 7-8: March 26-28, 2021

Bonus Weekend: April 3-4, 2021

Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

Mark your calendars.

We will be sure to keep everyone updated as things progress…