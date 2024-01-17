New Goggle Drop: SCOTT X Ethika
SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of our new SCOTT X Ethika collab goggle!
After the success of our first SCOTT X Ethika collaboration goggle almost four years ago, we thought it was about time for SCOTT & Ethika to team up once again to bring you one of the coolest goggles in the game; an all-new SCOTT X Ethika Prospect goggle! The combination of SCOTT’s race-proven functionality and Ethika’s un-matched style makes this new collab a must-have for moto fans that know what’s up.
Oh and be sure to keep an eye out for the matching SCOTT X Ethika grips coming soon!!!
The all-new SCOTT X Ethika goggle comes with a unique design in an eye-catching red and blue colorway. The goggle features premium Ethika TPR branding on the strap and is also fitted with a Silver Chrome WORKS lens for that added bling factor!
The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.
The SCOTT X Ethika Prospect comes with a matching custom goggle pouch.
Goggle Features:
Lens Lock System
NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam
Articulated outriggers
Extra wide no-slip silicone strap
100% UV Protection
NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment
Single Lens Works
Bonus Clear lens included
Custom Ethika Microfiber Goggle bag
Noseguard
The SCOTT X Ethika Prospect goggle will be available worldwide from Wednesday 17th January 2024.
