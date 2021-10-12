The Long List of Accomplishments of Ross Pederson

By Billy Rainford

Ross Pederson | Bill Petro photo

I’ll keep my part of the article short so you can get to the good stuff as quickly as possible. If you’ve been around a while, you know anyone over a certain age will undoubtedly bring up a certain someone’s name whenever the bench racing topic of the Canadian GOAT comes up. Of course, Im referring to the one-an-only Ross “Rollerball” Pederson.

He just celebrated a birthday so I thought it may be of interest to point some of our younger reads in the direction of his accomplishments. If you’re about to click the following Legends of Canadian Motocross link, let me warn you, you may not believe what you’re going to read, but it’s all true.

Click the LOCM link HERE and hold on to your hats.