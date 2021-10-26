THE MOTORCYCLE & MOPED INDUSTRY COUNCIL (MMIC) ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT

MICHELLE O’HARA TO REPLACE RETIRING ROBERT RAMSAY

Markham, ON – The Motorcycle & Moped Industry Council (MMIC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Michelle O’Hara has been appointed President for the MMIC, the Canadian Off-Highway Vehicle Distributors Council (COHV) and Power Sport Services (PSS) effective December 1, 2021, replacing long-time President, Robert (Bob) Ramsay, who announced his plans to retire earlier this year.

Adrien De Alexandris, Chairman of MMIC stated “As the motorcycle and OHV industries continue to grow and evolve, I am pleased that Michelle O’Hara has accepted the role of President of MMIC, COHV and PSS. Michelle brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the not-for-profit sector along with a passion for motorcycle riding that will contribute to further develop growth of the powersports industry. On behalf of the Boards of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome her to the leadership of our dynamic industry.”

Michelle is a not-for-profit senior executive with extensive experience in strategic management and driving growth through innovative program and policy development. She is well versed in stakeholder engagement, public and government relations, and leads organizations to achieve financial and operations results/impact. Prior to joining the MMIC, Michelle spent over 11 years at the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs, most recently as Executive Director where she served as a key executive in many projects and initiatives to help improve Ontario’s diverse fire sector. One of Michelle’s most significant accomplishments is spearheading the creation of Ontario Fire Administration Inc., an organization that provides standardized firefighter testing to support municipal fire services. This included extensive program, public relations, policy, and project development. The organization now tests over 2,000 candidates annually, for over 50 municipalities and has established key partnerships with content experts from reputable institutions across Canada and the US.

Michelle is a Certified Association Executive and holds many credentials in IT, business, marketing, accounting, and project management, both in the private and not-for-profit sectors. Outside of her day-to-day, Michelle is an active advocate for women in powersports. As a motorcycle rider and racer, she has a passion for the industry, with a focus on the promotion of women riders in Canadian road racing.

Bob Ramsay, retiring MMIC President added, “It is with great pleasure that I welcome Michelle O’Hara as the new President of the Motorcycle and Moped Industry Council, the Canadian Off-Highway Vehicle Distributors Council and Power Sport Services. We undertook a wide, lengthy search for a new President and Michelle demonstrated outstanding strength of character, energy, and vision. I know the associations and the industries are in great hands moving forward.”

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to join MMIC, COHV and PSS”, stated Michelle. “This position combines my experience in the not-for-profit sector and feeds my passion for the motorsports industry. I am looking forward to working with the Board of Directors, and the very talented and professional staff teams to further advance MMIC/COHV/PSS strategic priorities, along with promoting and championing growth for ridership in Canada.”